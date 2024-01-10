GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is closed Wednesday due to winter weather.

It marks West Michigan’s largest school district’s first snow day of the 2023-2024 school year. The school district said the decision came after it evaluated road conditions early Wednesday morning.

“These decisions all come down to safety, and with the rapid snow accumulation and icing that have occurred, we felt it would be in the best interest of our scholars to cancel classes for the day,” Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a news release. “We are hopeful that conditions will improve and that we will see our scholars in class for the remainder of the week.”

The district noted administrative offices will remain open Wednesday.

Several other school districts also decided to close on Wednesday, including Grandville Public Schools, Holland Public Schools, Kenowa Hills Public Schools, Kentwood Public Schools, Northview Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.