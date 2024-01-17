GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is closed Wednesday due to icy road conditions and frigid temperatures.

“Our top priority is the safety of our scholars. With snow accumulation, icing, and the extreme cold, canceling classes today is in their best interest. With the cold weather continuing, we will monitor closely as we made decisions for the rest of the week,” GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a news release.

The district noted administrative offices will remain open Wednesday.

It marks the third snow day of the 2023-2024 school year for West Michigan’s largest school district.

Several other school districts also decided to close on Wednesday, including Grandville Public Schools, Holland Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools, Rockford Public Schools and Wyoming Public Schools.

Grand Valley State University also shifted classes to remote on Wednesday.