Snow day: Grand Rapids Public Schools closed Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s largest school district, Grand Rapids Public Schools, closed Friday due to inclement weather.

Widespread snow early Friday morning prompted many districts to close for the day. The snow also created treacherous driving conditions for the morning commute.

Grand Rapids Public Schools joined several other school districts that closed Friday, including Holland Public Schools, Forest Hills Public Schools, Grandville Public Schools, Kentwood Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.

A complete list of closings and delays can be found on woodtv.com.