GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed Friday due to power outages.

GRPS said power was knocked out to several schools, promoting the decision to cancel all events Friday. It’s the first full-day closure of the school year.

“It is never fun to cancel classes — especially during our exciting first week of school, but without power in several buildings we just couldn’t hold classes,” GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a news release. “We encourage our families to exercises extreme caution in areas where there is storm damage. Downed power lines and trees can pose major hazards after a storm like this and we don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

The announcement comes after strong storms moved through West Michigan Thursday night, causing damage and widespread power outages.

As of shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, the Consumers Energy outage map showed more than 35,300 customers in Grand Rapids were without power. The utility company said crews would work around the clock to restore power to affected customers this weekend.

All GRPS schools had a half day on Thursday due to high temperatures.