GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Citing the storm taking aim at West Michigan, Grand Rapids Public Schools has canceled Friday classes.

“I’m calling it!” Superintendent Leadriane Roby posted on social media Thursday afternoon. “GRPS is closing TOMORROW (Friday, January 12, 2024) due to the major winter storm in the forecast. Stay safe, GRPS Family!”

A winter storm is set to slide into West Michigan Friday and Saturday, walloping the region with several inches of snow and strong winds. It could cause school closings all around the region.

In a statement released by GRPS, Roby referenced increasing confidence in the threat of poor weather and dangerous travel.

“(W)e need to make sure we’re doing all we can to keep our scholars and staff safe,” Roby’s statement said. “We prefer to make these calls based on what actually materializes but with the anticipated timing of the storm impact hitting late in the morning, we need to make plans in advance for everyone’s benefit.”

All district buildings, including administrative offices, are closed Friday and after-school events are canceled. Weekend sporting events could also be called off; GRPS said it would post online if that happens.

The district was also closed Wednesday because of snow.

GRPS is not scheduled to have school Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.