Grand Rapids Public Museum to reopen in July

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a nearly four-month shutdown, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is reopening next month.

The museum announced its reopening plan Monday, which includes welcoming back members beginning July 1.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will reopen to the general public on July 6 after a two-day closure for the Fourth of July and cleaning.

Because of the monthslong shutdown prompted by the pandemic, the GRPM is extending its Bodies Revealed exhibition to Sept. 27 and shifting the Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with LEGO Bricks exhibition to open Nov. 7.

As part of the museum’s new contactless entry procedure, tickets to both attractions must be purchased in advance on the museum’s website, https://www.grpm.org/.

COVID-19 CHANGES

GRPM’s changes to help curb coronavirus extend beyond its entrance.

Visitors and staff are asked two wear face masks unless they are medically unable to do so. Those who forget to bring a mask can purchase a locally made one from the museum’s Curiosity Shop, which also reopens July 6. The gift shop will be selling hand sanitizer as well.

The museum has temporarily removed touch screens, virtual reality experiences and other high touch point areas to prevent the spread of germs. The GRPM is also adding hand sanitizing stations and requiring its facility to be cleaned more thoroughly and frequently as recommended by the health department.

The museum and its cafe will have a lower capacity limit and additional signs to encourage people to practice social distancing.

The Museum Café will offer only prepackaged snacks and beverages when it reopens July 6.

This year, the GRPM is shifting its summer camp to an exclusively virtual format. Camp Curious sessions start June 15. To sign up, visit grpm.org/campcurious.