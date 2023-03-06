GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum has teamed up with Gilda’s Club to host two events during this year’s LaughFest.

Starting Wednesday, the museum will be holding an event titled “Night at the Museum,” featuring comedian Adam Degi and juggler Will Oltman. On Friday, there will be an organ concert and a showing of the film “The Cameraman” by Buster Keaton.

Along with the events themselves, those in attendance will also be granted access to some of the museum’s exhibits, including the “Streets of Old Grand Rapids” and “The Power of Poison.”

“LaughFest was designed 13 years ago to be a community event that celebrates laughter in all its forms,” LaughFest Festival Manager of Gilda’s Club Zack Berends said in a statement. “(These events) are perfect examples of how the community and Gilda’s Club can come together to engage West Michigan, share laughter with others, all while having a seriously good time.”

Degi, who won the Funniest Person in Grand Rapids Competition in 2009, will bring his latest comedy set to the museum. Oltman has been performing since he was 10 years old, including for U.S. presidents.

The organ concert will feature the the public museum’s Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ, which was created nearly 100 years ago in 1928. It will be played by Dennis Scott, who has been the official organist of the Buster Keaton Society since 2007.

Tickets for both events go for $25 or $20 if you are a museum member. They can be purchased by clicking here.