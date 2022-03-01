Grand Rapids Public Museum teaches you about sturgeon with virtual game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum has a new exhibit that’s only a scan away.

Sturgeon Excursion uses QR codes to teach visitors about sturgeon and their history in West Michigan.

“The goal is to get people thinking about the natural science and implications of this amazing fish that has made its home in the Grand River for thousands and thousands of years but is now so rare that we don’t see it very often and we don’t know a lot about it,” GRPM chief curator Alex Forist said at the WOOD TV8 Digital Live Desk Tuesday.

The Sturgeon Excursion game being run by the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (March 1, 2022)

The premise is simple: You scan QR codes at specific exhibits that are involved and answer questions related to sturgeon. As you answer the questions, you earn food to feed a virtual sturgeon. If fed enough, it can get released into a virtual Lake Michigan.

Forist says you don’t have to download any apps and if you have an iPad or smartphone with a camera, you can participate.

“This is really just the first experience and we’re looking forward to developing lots more content and games using this same platform,” Forist said.

