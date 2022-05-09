GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is returning later this month.

The 1928 Spillman Carousel will reopen on Wednesday, May 25, the museum announced Monday.

The carousel was taken out of the Cook Carousel Pavilion last year for some updates and restoration.

“It was time, it’s a 90-plus-year-old artifact, for us to give the artifact a little upgrade. Much needed mechanical and safety upgrades as well as to restore all of our carousel animals,” Kate Kocienski, the vice president of marketing at the museum, told News 8 in May of 2021.

Stevie Hornyak restores a giraffe from the carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (May 7, 2021)

Stevie Hornyak restores a giraffe from the carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (May 7, 2021)

Stevie Hornyak restores a giraffe from the carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (May 7, 2021)

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is reopening the carousel on May 25. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Public Museum)

Museum visitors can ride the carousal for free with a general admission ticket.