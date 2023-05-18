GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is looking to provide free admission to children in foster care and their families.

As part of Foster Care Month, the museum will be accepting donations that will go towards free tickets for those in the foster care system.

“We look to support our community in meaningful ways,” museum President and CEO Dale Robertson said in a statement. “We believe that everyone should have access to the enriching experiences that our Museum offers, and we are grateful to the donors who are making this possible.”

The museum is asking the community to help support the initiative with $10 donations. Each donation will create one free ticket for a child in foster care to use and check out the museum for themselves. To donate to the museum and provide a free ticket to a child or their family, click here.

Along with the foster care initiative, the public museum is also offering free admission to all active U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. This program will start on May 20 and last until Sept. 4. The Grand Rapids Public Museum joins several other museums nationwide in providing this service.