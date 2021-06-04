Grand Rapids Public Museum designs $64M expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum has proposed a $64 million expansion, its first since it moved to its current home nearly 30 years ago.

Among the highlights is a four-story tower on the south end of the building with a café and artifact lab for students, as well as more rooms for exhibits. Changes would also allow for more access to the Grand River.

A courtesy rendering shows the planned expansion at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The museum moved to Pearl Street on the west side of the river in 1994. In recent years, the number of visitors has exploded, with museum officials saying they jumped from 68,000 in 2008 to 260,000 in 2019.

The project would be paid for through public and private funds. The goal is to start construction in 2023.