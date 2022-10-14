GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is holding a one-day celebration of the diverse cultures and organizations in West Michigan.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Cultural Heritage Festival, previously known as the Ethnic Heritage Festival, will highlight different cultures in a celebration held throughout the museum off Pearl Street NW at Front Avenue.

On the first floor, the Galleria will be full of tables for the 28 co-hosts’ organizations:

A Glimpse of Africa

ASSE International Student Exchange Program

American Arab Intellectual Property Association

Ballet Folklórico GR

Banjo Jim

Cynthia Hagedorn Fine Arts Studio – “The Property”

Edelweiss Club of Grand Rapids & Edelweiss Choir

GVSU Euphoria A Cappella

Gaelic League/Irish-American Club of West Michigan

Golden Tiger Kung Fu Academy

Grand Rapids Scottish Society

Grand Rapids Sister Cities International

Guelaguetza Designs

Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

Korean Connection

Kpop Group Evolution

Krishna House

La Furia Del Ritmo

Lotus Boyz

Margaret Vega

Mexican Heritage Association of West Michigan

Michigan Hiryu Daiko

Motherland Cultural Connections LLC

Pewa African Jewelries

Picardo Colours LLC

Polish Heritage Society

Taste of Africa Michigan LLC

West Michigan Asian American Association

On the second floor, the museum cafe will be offering foods from around the globe and the Meijer Theater will have performances from participating organizations. In between the performances, the museum will screen “Nuestros Muertos” in the Meijer Theater.

“It’s a documentary following a family in Oaxaca, Mexico, during their Day of the Dead celebrations,” Sara Olson, marketing manager at GRPM, explained.

In the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium, the museum will offer a sneak peek at a new bilingual planetarium show called “Big Astronomy.” It will officially premiere in November.

Aside from the festival, the museum has two cultural exhibits on display.

“We have ‘A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico.’ We partnered with a couple of our organizations that will be in attendance on Saturday, so they’ll be there representing the exhibit,” Olson said.

The museum also has a permanent exhibit titled Anishinabek: The People of this Place which focuses on the Native American culture in the region.

The festival is included in museum admission.