Grand Rapids Public Museum to offer after-school classes

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced Monday it will be offering after-school, drop-in classes for children.

The classes are available to students in 3rd-8th grades. Classes are $25 for the public and $20 for GRPM members.

They will be held weekly from Oct. 13 to Nov. 18 with Tuesday sessions for 6th-8th grades and Wednesday for 3rd-5th grades. They will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at its Van Andel Museum Center, located at 272 Pearl Street.

“Students will use the Museum as a learning lab, while interacting with artifacts and specimens, and conducting experiments to explore science, history, culture and more. Museum educators will lead small-group, hands-on learning experiences tied to classroom curriculum objectives,” GRPM said in a Monday news release.

The museum noted that classes will be limited to eight students per session and students will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening to attend.

For more information on the classes and to register visit the museum’s website.

