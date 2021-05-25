Grand Rapids Public Library to extend hours June 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library will be extending hours at all locations starting Monday, June 7.

The following services will also be available starting Monday, June7:

All areas of the main library will reopen for browsing.

No appointments will be required in the local history department.

More people will be allowed in the building for longer periods of time.

Friends of the Library used book sales at all locations.

GRPL To Go curbside pickup will continue at the main library, West Leonard, Yankee Clipper and Seymour branches.

The full list of hours and more information about Grand Rapids Public Library’s reopening plan can be found online.

The library has been opened with limited hours since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.