Grand Rapids Public Library resumes normal hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library will resume its normal hours starting March 14.

On Thursday, GRPL announced that its board of commissioners voted to return to normal hours at all of its locations. Masks are recommended but not required anymore when visiting the library.

The library had reduced its hours in January in response to the COVID-19 surge, which was causing staffing shortages.

GRPL To Go curbside pickup service is available during open hours at the Yankee Clipper, Seymour and West Leonard branches.

Programming will be in-person again by April 1.

For hours and more information, visit the GRPL website or call 616.988.5400.