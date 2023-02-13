GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re interested in homeownership, the Grand Rapids Public Library is offering a free class to help you learn the basics of purchasing a home.

The Introduction to Homeownership class will be held on Wednesday, March 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Main Library at 111 Library Street NE.

Library staff will be joined by housing educators with ICCF Community Homes, a nonprofit in Grand Rapids that advocates for affordable housing. The house educators are certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to GRPL, experts will share tips and information about mortgage loans, lenders, the closing process, budgeting and more.

Those interested in attending can register and find more information on the library’s website.