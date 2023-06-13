GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The public will get a chance to weigh in on a proposed set of rules designed after Grand Rapids businesses said people who are homeless have harassed their customers.

A public hearing on amendments to city ordinances regarding loitering and other violations is set for July 11.

Problems have been reported downtown, but other business corridors including Bridge Street say they’re seeing the same thing.

“For the most part, the homeless population in the area is rather responsible,” said Megan Freriks, owner of One Bourbon restaurant and bar on Bridge Street.

But she said a recent Google review illustrates the ongoing problem caused by aggressive panhandlers outside the restaurant:

“The number of homeless people outside the restaurant is insane and the begging is out of control. I understand the restaurant can’t help that, but it really makes you so you don’t want to walk in and eat inside,” she read from the review.

The simmering concerns came to a head in December when the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and others, including some homeless advocates, called on city commissioners to crack down on the problem. At the time, the commission declined to add new rules. But now, a batch of amendments to current city ordinances has been proposed with the goal of clearing up gray areas when it comes to enforcing anti-loitering and other rules.

“We’re hopeful and optimistic that this is going to lead to the outcome we all want to see,” chamber of commerce Vice President for Government Affairs Josh Lunger said.

Changes would include prohibiting loitering in doorways when it interferes with the functioning of the door, prohibiting the accosting of a person trying to use an ATM, or at a vehicle, outdoor dining area or special event. Additional amendments would limit storage of personal property in public right of ways, along with storage of personal items in parks.

“The ordinances are not the only answer,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “This is a very complex issue and we need to couple resources and support and help, as well as really make some improvement to our current ordinances to make them more enforceable.”

They are only proposals at this point. The city commission could set a vote after a public hearing on the changes. But if they pass, will they be enforced?

“The city does what they can. And I know when they crack down on it, gets better for a little while. Then when they relax it because of overtime or what have you, then it goes back,” Freriks said.

“I think what they’ve laid out is that it’s not just going to be enforcement,” Lunger said. “It’s going to be a lot of education. They city manager highlighted that a lot of time when you tell folks there’s a rule and this is how you can comply with it, most people will agree.”