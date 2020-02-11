Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship approved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A scholarship that will provide free tuition to high school graduates in Grand Rapids to attend Grand Rapids Community College has been approved.

The Michigan Treasury Department approved the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship and it will start with the class of 2020.

The scholarship funds 60 credits, which is a two-year degree. Students can attend GRCC full-time or part time with the scholarship and have five years to complete their degree. The scholarship will also cover the cost of fees, books and required course materials.

To receive the full scholarship, students must:

Graduate from one of the 24 eligible public, public charter or private high schools within the city of Grand Rapids.

Constantly attend an eligible Grand Rapids high school since at least the beginning of the 10th grade.

Continuously live in the city of Grand Rapids since at least the beginning of the 10th grade.

Students who have attend a Grand Rapids school continuously since the 11th grade will be eligible for 50% of the scholarship. Students who attend a Grand Rapids school for only the 12th grade will not be eligible for any scholarship money.

Eligible high schools include:

C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy

Lake Michigan Academy

Grand Rapids Adventist Academy

NexTech High School

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

NorthPointe Christian High School

Grand Rapids Christian High School

Ottawa Hills High School

Grand Rapids City High School

Plymouth Christian High School

Grand Rapids Covenant House Academy

Sacred Heart Academy High School

Grand Rapids Learning Center

Southeast Career Pathways

Grand Rapids Montessori High School

Southwest Community Campus High School

Grand Rapids Public Museum School

Union High School

Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy

Wellspring Preparatory High School

Hope Academy of West Michigan

West Michigan Aviation Academy

Innovation Central High School

West Catholic High School

Students who are eligible for the scholarship will need to submit their Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application each year with DACA and undocumented students exempted.

The scholarship is being funded by Tax Increment Financing, which will pay for half of the incremental growth from Grand Rapids’ State Education Tax. TIF is not a tax increase and usually funds construction and infrastructure projects. Donors and GRCC will also contribute to the scholarship fund.

In a statement, the promise board shared its mission statement.

“The mission of the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority is to support the young people of Grand Rapids as they pursue their aspirations beyond high school by removing financial, societal, and systemic barriers. By tearing down these barriers, the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority board hopes to bridge socioeconomic and racial inequities in educational attainment that exist in Grand Rapids and to pave the way for better opportunities, a better quality of life, and a healthy workforce.”

More information about the scholarship can be found on the promise zone’s website. You can also email promisezone@grcc.edu or call 616.234.4321.