Grand Rapids program offers summer jobs to youth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is partnering up with local businesses and organizations to provide jobs to 1,000 young people this summer.

The GRow1000 program will offer participants $10 an hour for 20 hours each week with the opportunity to earn up to $1,500 over the course of six weeks. The program starts July 13 and goes through Aug. 21.

Participates must live in the city of Grand Rapids, be eligible to work in the U.S. and be between the ages of 15 and 21 by July 22.

Youth living in the zip codes 49503, 49507, 49508 and 49509 will be prioritized, the city says, since they’ve been impacted heavily by disproportionate outcomes such as COVID-19.

“We are committed to ensuring that all of our young people have access to opportunities,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “This is an important opportunity for us to come together in true West Michigan fashion and respond to a critical need through a public-private partnership.”

Youth are able to apply through June 29. Required paid job training begins June 29 and will prepare youth on workplace etiquette, safety and dressing for success.

The city of Grand Rapids says it’s working to develop transportation options.

Businesses or organizations wishing to participate are encouraged to:

Sponsor youth at $1,500 each so they can be placed at a job in the city.

Provide employment opportunities to youth and pay their stipend to the city.

Grand Rapids Public Schools and Grand Rapids Community College are working closely with GRow1000. Several other organizations are also working with the program:

Amway Corp.

Autocam Medical

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Brian Harris

Cascade Engineering

City of Grand Rapids

Crystal Flash

CWD Real Estate Investment

DeVos Foundation

Feyen Zylstra

Grand Valley State University

Huntington Bank

JD Loeks

Jireh Metal Products

Kent County

Meijer

Metro Health

Mixed Staffing & Recruiting

OST

PNC Bank

Rockford Construction

SeyferthPR

Spectrum

Steelcase

Trillium Investments

Warner Norcross + Judd

Wege Foundation

Windquest

Wolverine Worldwide

More information on GRow100 and applying can be found on the city’s website.