Grand Rapids Pride Center celebrates LGBTQ community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This June, there are several events planned to support the LGBTQ community during Pride Month.

Cat Thornton with the Grand Rapids Pride Center says there are still spots available for performers to take part in the virtual Pride festival, which is now in its 33rd year.

Along with musical performances, the event will also give viewers a tour of the Pride Center, which is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic.

Thornton says many local companies are displaying pride flags this month, including Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, which included the center in its flag-raising ceremony. Thornton encourages other local businesses to reach out to the Pride Center for educational classes and support to help their company become a more inclusive place to work.

More information on the Grand Rapids Pride Center and what it offers can be found on its website.