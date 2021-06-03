Grand Rapids pools, splash pads to open June 11

Children play in the splash pad at Cherry Park in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 12, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will open city-owned pools and splash pads next week.

The city’s three pools and 14 splash pads will open to the public starting Friday, June 11. Pools will be open daily through Aug. 21 and splash pads through Sept. 12.

Admission for city pools is $1 for city residents 17 and under, $3 for residents over 17, $3 for nonresidents 17 and under, $5 for nonresidents over 17. Splash pads are free to use.

The city noted it’s still hiring staff for this year’s pool season. Those who are interested can apply online.

Pools were closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information, including open swim hours and COVID-19 protocols, can be found on the city’s website.