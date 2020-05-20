Grand Rapids Polish Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ longest-running ethnic festival has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The board of the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids voted to cancel this year’s Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival during a meeting Monday night. The festival has been held annually since 1979, only skipping a year in 2006 due to city and state budget cuts.

This year’s festival was scheduled to take place at Rosa Parks Circle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23. Last year, it drew in 15,000 people.

Festival organizers said the decision came down to being unable to determine best practices for social distancing and disinfecting, as the festival places high importance on social interaction.

“When we get together, there’s no stopping us — we’re like a very large family ,” said festival chairwoman Marilyn Lignell in a release.

—–

Online:

Grand Rapids’ Polish Heritage Society