GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at Stonebrook Townhomes in the area of Plymouth Avenue NE and Leonard Street. Officers were called there on a report of a shooting.

A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said the woman was hospitalized and died.

Her name was not released Monday.

A suspect has been taken into custody, GRPD says. No information was released about that person.