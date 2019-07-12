GRPD surround home; neighbors urged to shelter in place

A July 12, 2019 photo shows the police presence outside a home in the area of Boston Street and Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have surrounded a southeast side home where they believe a violent fugitive is hiding.

Police say the suspect is wanted on various warrants, including some for violent crimes.

Officers say the man was under surveillance when they spotted him running into a home in the area of Boston Street and Fuller Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police at the scene tell 24 Hour News 8 it’s an active investigation. Grand Rapids Police Department has called in the Special Response Team and crisis negotiators to try to connect with the suspect.

Kalamazoo Avenue is closed between Ramona Street and Fuller Avenue. People are asked to avoid the area.

Grand Rapids police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place and stay away from their doors and windows. Neighbors who are fearful are encouraged to call 911 and the Special Response Team will help them safely evacuate their home.

