Grand Rapids police: Shot fired during SE side robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for an armed robber who targeted two people on the city’s southeast side.

The crime happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Union Avenue SE near the corner of Franklin Street.

Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 two people sitting on a porch were robbed. The thief fired a shot, but it didn’t hit anyone, according to Adams.

The robber got away with cash.

The incident was still under investigation as of Friday morning. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

