Grand Rapids police seek witnesses to 2019 homicide

A collage of four possible witnesses to a 2019 homicide in Grand Rapids. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four possible witnesses to a 2019 homicide in Grand Rapids.

On Nov. 3, 2019, Tarell Mapp, 31, was fatally shot while attending an afterhours party.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released surveillance photos on Tuesday of four possible witnesses to the deadly shooting and asked for the public’s help identifying them.

“When it comes to murder in our community, silence only supports the violence,” GRPD Chief Eric Payne said in a news release. “This homicide occurred at a packed party with plenty of people around.”

GRPD previously said officers were dispatched to a fight on 28th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue just before 3 a.m. When they got there, an after-hours party was happening at Prime Tyme, a car wash and detailing service.

Family members confirm that Tarell Mapp was fatally shot in Grand Rapids Sunday morning. (Nov. 3, 2019)

While talking to the people involved in the fight, police heard gunshots coming from inside the building. Officers found Mapp suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.