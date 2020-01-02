Grand Rapids police seek suspects in cat theft

Surveillance show two suspects in the theft of a cat in Grand Rapids on Dec. 6, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people believed to have stolen a cat last month.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Pet Supplies Plus off the East Beltline north of 28th Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the two people, a male and a female, may have hidden the cat in a purse to get it out of the shop.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Facebook Thursday and said they had three juveniles with them.

Anyone who knows who the two suspects are is asked to call Detective Kayla Oxender at 616.456.3332.