GRPD searches for missing endangered man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 70-year-old Howard Payne has been declared an endangered missing person by Grand Rapids police. Please contact GRPD or Silent Observer if you spot him or know of his whereabouts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who is believed to be in danger.

Howard Payne, 70, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, walking away from his home near the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Delaware Street on the city's southeast side.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 they believe he walked away, possibly headed toward downtown.

He lives with a medical condition that may cause him to act confused or disoriented. Police also say he has been off his medication for a few days.

Payne is described as being around 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds. He has gray hair and a trimmed, gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a brown leather coat, red and blue flannel shirt and khaki shorts.

If you spot him or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Grand Rapids Police Department 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer 616.774.2345.