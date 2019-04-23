Grand Rapids

GRPD searches for missing endangered man

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 02:36 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 04:57 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who is believed to be in danger.

Howard Payne, 70, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, walking away from his home near the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Delaware Street on the city's southeast side.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 they believe he walked away, possibly headed toward downtown.

He lives with a medical condition that may cause him to act confused or disoriented. Police also say he has been off his medication for a few days.

Payne is described as being around 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds. He has gray hair and a trimmed, gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a brown leather coat, red and blue flannel shirt and khaki shorts.

If you spot him or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Grand Rapids Police Department 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer 616.774.2345.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries