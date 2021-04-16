Grand Rapids police search for missing teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who was last seen in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Judah Pappas, 14, was last seen on Eastern Avenue between Michigan and Leonard streets on Friday, April 2.

Judah is described by police as being around 6-foot, 140 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a “peach fuzz” mustache. He is originally from Berrien County and has no family or friends in Grand Rapids, according to GRPD.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams said there is no reason to believe he is in danger, but police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Judah’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Katie Hefner at 616.456.3423 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.