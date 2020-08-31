Grand Rapids police search for body of murder victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they have information that a man was murdered earlier this month, but they are still looking for his body.

While the Grand Rapids Police Department didn’t release the victim’s name in a Monday release, it identified him as a Black man in his 60s. A suspect, a man in his 20s whose name also hasn’t been released, has been arrested.

The victim’s remains are believed to have been dumped early Aug. 20 in a ditch or tall grass somewhere along Alpine Avenue/M-37, possibly as far north as Sparta. The suspect was driving a 2002 black Oldsmobile Bravada at the time, police say.

The Bravada was later found burned and abandoned in Eaton County, GRPD says.

Investigators say that while the suspect was stopped along M-37, a passerby stopped to ask if he was having car trouble and whether he needed any help. He said no and she left. Police would like to talk to that passerby, described only as a white woman in a white Toyota Prius or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information about the homicide or witness is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or directly to Detective Gizzi at 616.456.4483 or Detective Kadzban at 616.456.4151. You can also contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.