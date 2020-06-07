Grand Rapids police negotiate with ‘armed intruder’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —An armed intruder broke into a Grand Rapids home, and officers are still negotiating with the suspect, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Barnett Street NE around 5:45 Sunday morning.

At the time the man broke into the home, police said there were four people in the home. Authorities said all hostages were released and not harmed.

Authorities said the suspect knows the people who live in the home, although police did not identify the relationship.

Police said they have a perimeter set up near Lafayette Ave. NE and Leonard St. NE. They asked neighbors to shelter in place and have helped some evacuate from their neighborhood. advised everyone else to stay away from the area.

An update from @GrandRapidsPD Sgt. Dan Adams on the “armed suspect” they say broke into a home on Barnett Street. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/Vvys2d4y0B — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) June 7, 2020

Stay connected with WOOD TV as this investigation unfolds.