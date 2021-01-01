Grand Rapids police: Man shot, injured in drive-by

Grand Rapids police respond to a drive-by shooting on Thomas Street SE near Eastern Avenue. (Dec. 31, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting on Grand Rapids’ Southeast side Thursday evening, police say.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Thomas Street SE at Eastern Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says one of the shots fired went through the wall of a home, hitting a 35-year-old man. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police did not immediately have any suspect information.

The scene is only a block or so of the site where 28-year-old Marquis Townsend was shot and killed Sunday evening.

Anyone with information about either shooting or any other crime is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.