GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a suspicious death.

Around 7:20 a.m. Friday, police arrived in the 4100 block of Oak Park Drive SE, located near the intersection of Kendall Street and Kalamazoo Avenue, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release. It said they found a man dead at the scene.

Police have not released his name.

An autopsy will be performed, GRPD said.

Detectives is investigating. Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.