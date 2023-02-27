Kai, who would have turned 2 on March 28. (Courtesy Amanda O’Brien)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating the death of a toddler whose injuries happened while she was being watched by babysitters because her mother was in the hospital.

Kaiyanni would have been 2 on March 28.

After being involved in a car crash, Kai’s mother Amanda O’Brien was taken to the hospital and told she would have to stay because she was pregnant.

O’Brien was contacted by the babysitters on Feb. 19. They said Kai’s stomach was bloated and she was throwing up, so O’Brien told them to take her to the hospital, where doctors found she had abdominal trauma. At the same time, O’Brien was giving birth to another child.

Kai was declared brain dead Feb. 22. An honor walk was held Saturday before her organs were donated. Her heart went to a 10-month-old child and her kidneys to a 14-year-old boy, her mother confirmed to News 8.

The babysitters were a woman and her boyfriend who O’Brien has known for about three years. She said she thought of them like a sister and little brother.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it was not yet prepared to comment, citing the stage of the investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover funeral costs.

—News 8’s Kyle Mitchell contributed to this report.