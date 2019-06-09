Grand Rapids police investigate shots fired

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after receiving a report that shots were fired early Sunday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near the 1500 block of Wealthy Street SE in the Eastown neighborhood just before 3:30 a.m. After arriving to the scene, officers found multiple shell casings in the street.

Authorities tell 24 Hour News 8 that the street and surrounding nightlife establishments were busy at the time they arrived, but no one was injured.

Eastown Hookah Lounge employees say they noticed an unruly crowd gathering in the street before officers arrived, but they did not hear any gunfire from inside the lounge.

At this time authorities say there are no suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.