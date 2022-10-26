Police respond to Sheridan Avenue SW near Beacon Street in Grand Rapids. (Oct. 26, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday.

He sustained wounds to his arm and leg. They are not considered life-threatening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department blocked off Sheridan Avenue SW between Beacon and B streets in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood and officers could be seen going in and out of a home there.

GRPD has not yet confirmed that’s actually where the shooting happened — though they say the man arrived at the hospital just after gunfire was heard there.

The man who was shot isn’t cooperating, police say.