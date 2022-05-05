GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were shot in Grand Rapids Thursday.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Cass Avenue SE near Hall Street.

Two men, ages 22 and 27, were both outside of a home when they were each shot in the lower extremities, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release.

GRPD said a dark SUV was seen leaving that area at a fast speed.

Officials say they were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Earlier in the day around 5:35 p.m., a woman was shot by multiple suspects on Buchanan Avenue near Burton Street. Police say they are investigating to see if the shootings are related.

Around 6:05 p.m. two suspects fired several rounds into a restaurant on Eastern Avenue near Burton Street, GPRD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616.456.3380 or contact Silent Observer by calling 616.774.2345 or online at silentobserver.org.