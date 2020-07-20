Grand Rapids police ID man shot and killed Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police on Monday released the name of the victim in Grand Rapids’ 20th homicide of 2020, shot and killed early Sunday.

He was identified as Jordan Rashawan Ginns, 24, of Kentwood.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Ginns was shot multiple times around 2:20 a.m. Sunday along Turner Avenue near 5th Street.

His death marked the city’s 20th homicide of the year, more than there were in all of 2019.

Grand Rapids is on pace for one of its deadliest years ever. The last time it was this bad was in 1993 during a gang war over drugs.