GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite a serious spinal injury, the Grand Rapids police dog injured in a crash last week has a positive prognosis, police say.

K-9 Dozer’s hind legs were paralyzed because of the injury, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a Monday morning Facebook post, but his spinal cord is intact. Veterinarians say he will likely walk again. He has already shown some improvement in his left hind leg.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” GRPD’s post read in part.

Dozer was injured in a crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Hall Street SE around 3 a.m. Friday. Police say a cruiser headed to a break-in with lights and sirens on was hit by an SUV that was going at least 75 mph. Dozer was rushed to an animal hospital north of the city, then transferred to one in Farmington Hills to see a neurology specialist.

The people in the SUV that hit the cruiser took off, getting into another car. Anyone with information about them is asked to call the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616.456.3771 or 616.456.4282, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Dashcam video of a crash that left Grand Rapids Police dog Dozer seriously hurt on Aug. 4, 2023. A still image from dashcam video shows a Nissan Altima that suspects fled in after a crash that injured a police dog on Aug. 4, 2023.

“We very much appreciate the outpouring of support and well wishes from the Grand Rapids community and beyond, and other K9 units across the state and we are extremely grateful for the excellent medical care and expertise in Grand Rapids and Farmington Hills,” GRPD wrote Monday.

Dozer is expected to get out of the hospital early this week to continue recovering at home. His handler, Officer Teddy VanVliet, will take care of him while he gets better.

VanVliet was not hurt in the crash.

GRPD has eight K-9s. Dozer, now 4, joined the department on November 2020.