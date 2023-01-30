GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids police dog who was stabbed during an hourslong standoff in November has returned to work.

On Monday, the Grand Rapids Police Deparmtnet tweeted that Eli was cleared medically to return.

“…(He) went through many training scenarios and exercises to ensure that he is physically and mentally fit for duty,” a tweet from the department said.

Chief Eric Winstrom tweeted saying, “Welcome back, good boy!”

Eli was stabbed eight times, including two that punctured his lung, in the early hours of Nov. 14 in northwest Grand Rapids.

Around 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, officers were in the area of Leonard Street and Walker Avenue looking for 24-year-old Terry Junior Warren who was wanted for felonious assault. When officers found him, he barricaded himself in his home.

Over the next few hours, multiple gunshots were heard coming from inside the home and Warren climbed out onto the roof before going back inside.

A file image of Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli and his handler.

Around 3:30 a.m., tear gas was fired into the house and Eli was sent in. GRPD said Eli bit Warren and that he did not back down even after he was stabbed.

Eli was taken to an animal hospital where he underwent surgery and a blood transfusion. He was released a few days later and was recovering at home.

“It’s a difficult decision to send in a K9 knowing that harm may come to the dog, but when you have an armed suspect that is showing no signs of surrender, it can rapidly escalate into a use of deadly force,” Winstrom said after the stabbing. “Choosing to use a police K9 is a less lethal way to gain control and bring a stand-off to a peaceful end.”

Warren has been charged with felonious assault, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding as a fourth-time habitual offender, assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, causing serious injury to a police animal, being a felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm and three counts of felony firearm as a fourth-time habitual offender.