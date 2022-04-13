GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department will release video this afternoon that shows an officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya.

The video will be released during a press conference at 3 p.m. That press conference will stream on the city’s YouTube channel and on woodtv.com.

GRPD says there a total of nine video files, including from a dashboard camera, body camera video, home surveillance system and cellphone. It’s going to include graphic images and strong language, the police chief warned. While some images are being blurred, he said, none of what happened has been edited out.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom will start the press conference by providing context about what happened and an update on the investigation into the shooting.

The shooting happened the morning of April 4 on Nelson Avenue near Griggs Street on the city’s Southeast side. GRPD previously said Lyoya, 26, tried to run away from an officer because he was worried about being arrested, after which there was a “lengthy fight.” Lyoya was shot and killed.

“The video release … will ensure that the integrity of the investigation, in the interests of justice and accountability, will be protected,” Winstrom said in a Tuesday statement. “I thank the public for their patience and understanding while waiting for the release of the video.”

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure anytime a local officer uses deadly force. The agency said Monday it hopes to get its investigation to the Kent County prosecutor by the end of the week, though that’s not set in stone. The prosecutor does not expect to reach a decision about whether the officer was justified in his use of force or whether charges are appropriate this week.

The officer’s name has not been released.