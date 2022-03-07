Grand Rapids to swear in new police chief

Eric Winstrom addresses reporters after being named the new chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department. (Feb. 1, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eric Winstrom will be sworn in Monday as Grand Rapids’ new police chief.

City Clerk Joel Hondorp will administer Winstrom’s oath. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. It will stream live on woodtv.com, or you can watch on Comcast Channel 26 or the city’s Facebook or YouTube pages.

Winstrom comes to Grand Rapids from Chicago, where he served in the police department for more than 20 years, rising to the rank of commander.

Not only did (Winstrom) have a distinguished career in law enforcement, but he also had the legal background of being a prosecutor in the Chicago Police Department, a Fourth Amendment expert and expert on use of force, as well as a reputation for really engaging with community and leading Chicago in a lot of good ways,” City Manager Mark Washington previously told News 8, explaining why he hired Winstrom.

When he was announced as Grand Rapids’ new chief on Feb. 1, Winstrom said he was eager to immerse himself in the community, get to know leaders and hear their ideas.

“I plan to be the most exhausted person in the city of Grand Rapids in the first 30 days,” he said.

Winstrom takes the reins from former chief Eric Payne, who retired last week after 35 years with GRPD.