GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have closed a Grand Rapids road following a Monday evening shooting.

Just before 10 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Canton Street SW and Division Avenue SW for a shooting.

A News 8 crew at the scene is reporting that officers have closed Canton Street SW.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, how many people are hurt, their conditions and how long traffic will be impacted.

The shooting remains under investigation.