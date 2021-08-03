Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne to retire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Payne says he will retire early next year.

Payne was sworn in as chief in the summer of 2019. He has been a police officer for nearly 35 years.

A Tuesday release from the city did not include a specific retirement date, saying only that it would be in early 2022.

“When I took this position, I was clear with the community, the City Manager, and — most importantly — my family, I had a clear set of goals I wanted to accomplish but that this was going to be a three-to-five-year assignment,” Payne in a statement.

He said his long tenure with GRPD, which he joined in 1987, allowed him to form a clear vision for his time as chief.

“I came into the job with an idea of what I wanted to do. Community-policing, enhancing training and accountability measures on diversity and inclusion, ensuring we were a values-based organization that matched those of the people we serve, in many ways I was already taking the department in this direction before the events of last year,” Payne stated. “I think that made it easier to have some of the tough conversations other communities might have struggled with and it certainly helped in writing our Department Strategic Plan because the community reaffirmed, we all wanted the same things.”

City Manager Mark Washington said he expects to release a timeline for replacing Payne within the next few months.

“I want to thank the Chief for his thoughtful service and giving us adequate time to plan for his departure. I’ll be looking to engage with the community, stakeholders, and our police department staff to determine what this community desires in our next Police Chief before I make an appointment,” Washington said in a statement. “That person is going to have big shoes to fill.”

This is a breaking report. Check back for additional details.