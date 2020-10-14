Grand Rapids police announce gun buyback program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As part of its efforts to reduce crime in the city, the Grand Rapids Police Department announced a new gun buyback program.

The police department said it will be holding two buyback events where people can get rid of firearms in exchange for a prepaid gift card with no questions asked.

The first will be held Saturday, Oct. 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1534 Kalamazoo Ave. SE. Then on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Genesis Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

Participants are asked to bring their weapons unloaded and stored in the trunk of a vehicle.

“This program will help us get guns off the street and provide community members, who no longer want to have legal firearms in their home, a place to safely dispose of them,” Police Chief Eric Payne said in a statement Wednesday. “Removing these weapons will make the community safer by limiting access to firearms by those emboldened to use them in criminal acts.”

Payne noted the gun buyback program is part of the department’s three-year plan to focus on community policing.

It has been a violent year in Grand Rapids. With 27 homicides to date this year, the total has surpassed the totals of 2018 and 2019 combined.

Anyone with information about any crimes can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.