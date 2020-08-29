Grand Rapids police: 1 wounded in drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 3900 block of Camelot Drive SE, just west of East Paris Avenue.

Around the same time police arrived at the scene, a victim showed up at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police say shell casings were found at the scene, but no suspect or vehicle information is available at this time.

Investigators believe the victim was outside when the drive-by shooting happened. The victim’s current condition is unclear.

This is a developing story.