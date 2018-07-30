Grand Rapids police: 1 person stabbed during robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating an attack during a robbery that injured one person in the city’s Heartside neighborhood.
It happened around 1:13 p.m. Monday at Cherry Street and Grandville Avenue SW.
Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Cathy Williams says two people were robbed; one of the victims was stabbed during the crime.
The victim’s condition is unclear.
So far, no arrests have been made. Officers have not released a description of the suspect.
