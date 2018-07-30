Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police: 1 person stabbed during robbery

Jul 30, 2018

Updated: Jul 30, 2018 06:53 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)  — Grand Rapids police are investigating an attack during a robbery that injured one person in the city’s Heartside neighborhood.

It happened around 1:13 p.m. Monday at Cherry Street and Grandville Avenue SW.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Cathy Williams says two people were robbed; one of the victims was stabbed during the crime.

The victim’s condition is unclear.

So far, no arrests have been made. Officers have not released a description of the suspect.

