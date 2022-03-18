GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new public art project organized by Grand Rapids’ poet laureate is about encouraging everyone’s self-expression using a simple postcard.

“I am so passionate about self-expression and the healing power self-expression has,” poet laureate Kyd Kane said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Friday.

In collaboration with the Grand Rapids Public Library, “The Postcard Poetry Project | A Space to Speak” will give poets and artists an opportunity to display their thoughts on a postcard that could be featured in a new exhibit come summer. You can pick up a postcard at any of the GRPL locations, fill it with art or poetry and drop it back off at the library.

Kane said the project is about sharing the love of poetry.

“How it gives us space to connect, understand each other; how it empowers us to advocate for ourselves in so many different ways when we just pick up a pen and connect with our own thoughts and we honor the expression of ourselves,” Kane said. “And so, you know, this was just an opportunity for me to put the love that I have for poetry into a project that engages audiences that maybe I’ve never engaged before.”

The exhibit will be both physical and digital. The digital version will be featured on an Instagram page while the physical exhibition will travel between GRPL sites — though Kane noted that could change depending on the overall participation.