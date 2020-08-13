Despite neighbors’ objections, GR Planning Commission OKs senior condos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a go. The Grand Rapids City Planning Commission has given to the green light to a development near the border with East Grand Rapids that irked neighbors.

The unanimous decision was made Thursday after hours of public comment during a meeting. Dozens and dozens of neighbors spoke in opposition to the project and more than a hundred letters were submitted to the commission, but in the end, it decided to allow the development to move forward.

The 48-unit condominium community for people over 55 is known as Breton Hamlet. It will go in the Eastgate neighborhood off of Griggs Street where currently there is a dead end.

Neighbors said they were worried about an increase in traffic, depletion of wetlands, years of construction noise and a change to the character of the neighborhood.

The city said it conducted a study that determined traffic would remain lighter than the recommended level for the roadway and that the wetlands were man-made 50 years ago by a apple orchard that used to stand on the land.

Neighbors said they don’t want multifamily units. They want more single-family homes. However, the planning commission decided the development will help fill a need defined in the city’s master plan for housing.

A construction start time hasn’t been determined.

