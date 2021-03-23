Grand Rapids picks outside group to help curb violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two new developments were revealed Tuesday as the city of Grand Rapids tries to rebound from a violent 2020.

Police are now patrolling neighborhoods differently and Grand Rapids city leaders are bringing in some outside to help reduce gun violence.

The city’s Office of Oversight and Public Accountability recommended Cure Violence. Founded in 2000 in Chicago by a former World Health Organization official, the group approaches violence in much the same way public health officials approach disease. It enlists members of the community to help develop and implement programs.

Cure Violence was chosen over two other crime reduction organizations.

“We compared what we thought was the best things for Grand Rapids, looking at what we heard from other communities, also looking at the basis of the program and how it would operate here in the city, and saw it as the best way to move forward,” said Brandon Davis, who heads Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Accountability.

The city is still working out a contract with Cure Violence. Last year, the commission set aside up to $225,000 over the next 3 years for such a program.

Patrol officers will now handle community policing duties as well. GRPD says that starting Sunday, patrol officers were assigned to specific neighborhoods in an effort to improve relationships with the people they are sworn to protect.